Pete Davidson Proves He's in Good Spirits After Kim Kardashian Split

Pete Davidson, you're doing amazing, sweetie.
The Saturday Night Live alum was all smiles in photographs taken while arriving on the set of his upcoming movie Wizards!, which is currently filming in Cairns, Australia.
In the Aug. 11 snaps, the comedian cheekily flashed a peace sign and raised his thumb to the photographer. For his day on set, Pete wore a green tank with the number one on it and white basketball shorts. And it seems he took a few style tips from ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian as he unusually coordinated his look with a matching green baseball cap—which he wore backwards for an added flair—and pink sunglasses.
Last week, E! News exclusively revealed that Kim and Pete had called it quits on their nine month romance.
Sources close to the couple told E! that while the pair has "a lot of love and respect for each other," they found that being long distance—with Pete in Australia and Kim in Los Angeles—along with their demanding schedules "made it really difficult to maintain a relationship."
The recent photographs of Pete looking cool as a cucumber (too soon, Kendall Jenner?) come amid a new viral video of Kimberly Noel herself letting loose.
In a TikTok shared by sister Kylie Jenner from her blowout birthday bash, Kim—who has spoken often of not being much of a drinker—turned to ask the group, "Does someone have a shot I can take?"
Although her question was met with cheers from the group of friends, it appeared to be one Kim would learn to regret.
The video, posted on Aug. 11, hilariously showed Kim spitting her shot into a cup immediately after slamming it down. She later joked on Twitter, "damn needed that 818."
They may no longer be together anymore, but it looks like Kim and Pete are going to be just fine.