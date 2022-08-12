Tegan and Sara's Real-Life High School Story Get Its First Teaser

Nobody understands adolescent angst better than Tegan and Sara.
On Aug. 12, Amazon Freevee released the first teaser for High School, a series based on the memoir of the same name by the beloved indie pop duo.
The trailer traces the formative and sometimes co-dependent upbringing of the identical twins, played by TikTok creators Railey and Seazynn Gilliland, in their Alberta hometown.
"You've had to share everything," the twins' mother Simone (Cobie Smulders) says. "Maybe this is an opportunity for you to make your own friends."
While the girls explore their own interests—including romantic partners—it's music that brings them together.
The trailer features the girls collaborating on the song "Tegan Didn't Go to School Today." A demo version of the song was featured on their audiobook.
"High School is a story about finding your own identity—a journey made even more complicated when you have a twin whose own struggle and self-discovery so closely mimic your own," according to the streamer. "Told through a backdrop of ‘90s grunge and rave culture, the series weaves between parallel and discordant memories of twin sisters growing up down the hall from one another."
The series also stars Kyle Bornheimer, Esther McGregor, Olivia Rouyre and Nate Corddry.
High School marks the acting debut of both Railey and Seazynn, who are twins themselves, and it took a very proactive effort from Tegan and Sara to get them to join the project.
"It felt kismet when I saw Railey and Seazynn for the first time on TikTok," Tegan said in a statement. "There was something undeniably intriguing about them: They were sweet and original, impossible not to watch. I felt compelled to send Sara the video. ‘Too bad they don't act,' I texted her. Sara wasn't deterred. They were performers, musical and dynamic. ‘You can't teach charisma,' Sara said, which they had in spades. Sara was relentless—these were the twins that had to play us."
High School will make its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this September before premiering its first four episodes October 14 on Amazon Freevee.