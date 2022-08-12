Britney Spears' Ex Jason Alexander Found Guilty of Trespassing at Her Wedding Venue

Alexander's sentence was announced a day after Kevin Federline, who was married to Britney from 2004 to 2007, posted old videos on Instagram that appeared to show the singer arguing with their sons, Sean, now 16, and Jayden, now 15. He captioned the since-deleted clips, "I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they've been through. As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos."

Britney's attorney condemned the post, saying, "Whether he realizes it or not, Mr. Federline has not only violated the privacy and dignity of the mother of his children, he has undermined his own children, whose privacy he should protect." The lawyer also said that "Federline's ill-advised decision to post an old video of his 11 and 12 year old children was cruel, bottom of the barrel stuff."

Federline's post followed an online war of words between himself and Britney that was sparked by a rare, televised ITV interview in which he revealed that Sean and Jayden have decided to not see her. Of the interview, Britney wrote on Instagram, "It saddens me to hear that my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children."

During his sit-down with the interviewer, Federline also said the boys were the ones that "made the decision not to go" to their mom's wedding.

Alexander was arrested and charged with trespassing, battery and vandalism hours before Britney married Asghari. Alexander, who was found not guilty of the last charge, had filmed himself on Instagram Live showing up uninvited to what he described as a "bulls--t wedding."

"I'm her first husband," Jason was overheard telling a worker at the venue, according to fans' screen recordings. "I'm here to crash the wedding because nobody is here except Sam. Where the f--k is the family?"

After the incident at the wedding, which Britney's other family members also did not attend, the singer's lawyer told E! News that he "looks forward to working closely with law enforcement to ensure he is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," adding that he was "livid by this intrusion." A source close to Sam told E! News that Britney was "a bit shaken up after the incident that happened," noting that she wanted everything "to feel like a fairytale" on her big day.

E! News had reached out to Jason for comment at the time and did not hear heard back. He has no attorney on record to speak on his behalf.