RuPaul's Drag Race Announces Plans For Historic 15th Season

RuPaul's Drag Race is sashaying into history.

On Aug. 15, VH1 officially announced plans for the drag competition show's landmark 15th season, which will include the show's 200th episode.

"When I hear season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race, I have to pinch myself—I just won't tell you where," host RuPaul said in a statement. "We never take for granted the opportunity we've been given to showcase drag excellence and tell authentic queer stories. Thank you to the fans, World of Wonder, VH1, our cast and crew, and most of all, our brave and beautiful queens."

While no premiere date has been announced yet, new episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked are also on the way. They will air each week after regular episodes of Drag Race.

Since its premiere in February 2009, RuPaul's Drag Race has gone on to become a cultural force. The show has won a total of 24 Emmys, including four consecutive wins for Outstanding Competition Program and six consecutive wins for RuPaul for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program.

Both the series and RuPaul are nominated again this year.