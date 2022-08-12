Julia Fox's Latest Cut-Out Look Might Be Her Most Risqué Yet

Julia Fox stepped out in Los Angeles in a latex cut-out dress that shows off more skin than fabric. Check out the photos from her LA stroll.

Watch: Julia Fox CLEARS UP Those Drake Dating Rumors

Julia Fox has always been her own muse.

And for proof we can look at the Uncut Gems star's daring outfits. Whether it's unbelievably low-rise pants or a classic leather moment—which is practically a staple fabric for Julia at this point—one thing is clear: she's not afraid to take risks. But her latest look might have just taken it to a new level.

On Aug. 11, Julia opted for an ultra cut-out latex dress that connects with two big geometric silver rings in the front and a sliver of fabric in the back while walking around Los Angeles.

Julia Fox's NSFW Low-Rise Pants Will Make Your Jaw Drop

The butt-baring miniskirt and strategically cut out top shows off more skin than anything else.

To accessorize her look, the actress paired her dress with a silver purse from the brand MANC, called the Irina bag. The 32-year-old also wore a matching pair of see-through stilettos and kept her makeup to a marginally more subdued version of her viral smokey cat-eye. 

The shock factor is one Julia—who had a brief fling with Kanye West earlier this year—knows she has on people, and she's happy to do take on the role.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

"Sometimes the paparazzi get me, and I look like s--t, you know?" she told People back in June. "If they're gonna get me, I might as well make the best of it. I feel like I'm doing a service. I'm providing a service." 

As for what kind of service she feels she's providing, she clarified it's "a visual service."

