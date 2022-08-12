Julia Fox's Latest Cut-Out Look Might Be Her Most Risqué Yet

Watch : Julia Fox CLEARS UP Those Drake Dating Rumors

Julia Fox has always been her own muse.

And for proof we can look at the Uncut Gems star's daring outfits. Whether it's unbelievably low-rise pants or a classic leather moment—which is practically a staple fabric for Julia at this point—one thing is clear: she's not afraid to take risks. But her latest look might have just taken it to a new level.

On Aug. 11, Julia opted for an ultra cut-out latex dress that connects with two big geometric silver rings in the front and a sliver of fabric in the back while walking around Los Angeles.