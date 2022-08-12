Michelle Branch Arrested for Domestic Assault Amid Split With Husband Patrick Carney

Michelle Branch was arrested after admitting to slapping her husband Patrick Carney “one to two times,” just days after publicly revealing that he had cheated on her. Find out more below.

Michelle Branch has been arrested for domestic assault after getting into a physical altercation with her husband, Patrick Carney, E! News can confirm. 

On Aug. 11, Nashville police say they were called to the couple's home for a possible domestic disturbance. According to court documents obtained by E! News, the "Everywhere" singer admitted to slapping Patrick in the face "one to two times" and was arrested for domestic assault. Patrick, however, had no visible injuries. 

Per the Davidson County Police website, Michelle's bail was set at $1,000 and her next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 7. TMZ reports that the singer was released early because she's breastfeeding her and Patrick's 6-month-old daughter, Willie Jacquet Carney.

E! News has reached out to Michelle and Patrick's reps but have not heard back yet. 

The Wreckers singer's arrest comes two days after she tweeted and deleted that Patrick had been cheating on her while she was at home with their newborn baby. (The couple also share 4-year-old son, Rhys James Carney and Michelle is also mom to daughter Owen Isabelle Landau, 17, with ex-husband Teddy Landau.)

Then, on Aug. 11, Michelle, 39, announced that she and the Black Keys drummer, 42, were separating after more than three years of marriage

In a statement to E! News, Michelle said, "To say that I am totally devasted doesn't even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward." 

She added, "With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness."

E! News reached out to Patrick's rep for comment about the allegations but hasn't heard back.

