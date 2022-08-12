How Comedian Alyssa Limperis Hopes Her New Special Inspires People Dealing With Loss

Comedy can be healing in more ways than one.
Alyssa Limperis is bringing the laughs in her new Peacock comedy special No Bad Days, which premieres August 12. But the comedian hopes the special's subject matter—the death of her father—will inspire viewers going through their own experiences with loss.
"The best part of any show is having someone come up to me and just sharing their experience with me," she exclusively told E! News. "I think giving people permission to be okay with whatever their experience looks like on grief, to me, is what I hope people come out of it with."
Writing the special—which she began working on after her father died of brain cancer in 2015—helped Limperis release pent-up emotions, as she told E! News, "I have to share what I just went through and that's where the show began from. So, it was really cathartic in that sense."
But writing such an emotional piece came with its hardships, with Limperis noting she had to take a break in order to work through her own grief.
"I sort of stopped doing it when it became no longer cathartic, when I was just like, 'Okay, I think I'm a [too] little sad to keep revisiting this, so I need to pause,'" she shared. "Then, about four years later, I revisited it again and brought this second chapter of it—which was living without my dad, grief, moving forward and how his death and life changed me."
And now she's sharing her story with the world on Peacock, something she said she might not have gotten to do to the fullest extent on network TV. "It did feel like there's no limitations," she told E! News, sharing that the streaming platform "really let me go where I wanted to go and say what I wanted to say, which I think is important always, but in particular when it's a show that's so close to my life and my lived experience. I think it was really nice that I wasn't limited in any way."
Alyssa Limperis: No Bad Days is streaming now on Peacock.
