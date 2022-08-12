Drake Debuts New Face Tattoo Dedicated to His Mom

Drake wants everyone to see just how much he loves his mom.
The "God's Plan" rapper just paid tribute to his mom, Sandra "Sandi" Graham, with some new ink, debuting a tattoo of her initials, SG, on Instagram. He captioned the Aug. 11 post, which includes a close-up of the new tattoo below his left eye, "Sandra Gale," and added a pink heart emoji.
Los Angeles tattoo artist NAL, the creator of Drizzy's new tat, also shared the image on his Instagram Story as well as a video of himself inking the rapper.
This isn't nearly the first time Drake's showed such love for his mom, 62. The rapper, who has called her "the most important person in my life" has another tattoo in honor of him mom, with her portrait inked on his back. He's also paid tribute in his music with songs such as "Sandra's Rose" and "You & The 6." The rapper even had a recording studio called the Sandra Gale Studios in his former home in Calabasas, Calif.
Drake shared the pic of his new face tattoo tribute to her days after he posted about his dad's own tattoo tribute to him. In 2017, Dennis Graham, Sandi's ex-husband, got a sketch of his son's face inked on his arm.
"@therealdennisg I was just sitting here thinking why you do me like this we family," Drake wrote on Instagram on Aug. 8, alongside a pic of his dad's tattoo. He added three laughing emojis.
Dennis commented, "I love you and miss you."
Drake has also honored other family members with body ink. He's gotten back tattoos dedicated to his late uncle and grandmother, as well as an arm tat that appears to be a tribute to his son Adonis, who is now 4.
In addition, Drake has gotten tattoos dedicated to others who've have impacted his life: The late singer Aaliyah, his producer 40, late fashion designer Virgil Abloh, R&B singer Sade and rapper Lil Wayne, who signed the fellow rapper to his label Young Money Entertainment in 2009.
In 2016, Drake and then-girlfriend Rihanna got matching shark tattoos, and the following year, he paid tribute to Denzel Washington by getting an arm tattoo of the actor's character Bleek Gilliam in the 1990 film Mo' Better Blues.