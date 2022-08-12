Drake Debuts New Face Tattoo Dedicated to His Mom

Watch : Drake Drops SURPRISE Album & Video With Tristan Thompson

Drake wants everyone to see just how much he loves his mom.

The "God's Plan" rapper just paid tribute to his mom, Sandra "Sandi" Graham, with some new ink, debuting a tattoo of her initials, SG, on Instagram. He captioned the Aug. 11 post, which includes a close-up of the new tattoo below his left eye, "Sandra Gale," and added a pink heart emoji.

Los Angeles tattoo artist NAL, the creator of Drizzy's new tat, also shared the image on his Instagram Story as well as a video of himself inking the rapper.

This isn't nearly the first time Drake's showed such love for his mom, 62. The rapper, who has called her "the most important person in my life" has another tattoo in honor of him mom, with her portrait inked on his back. He's also paid tribute in his music with songs such as "Sandra's Rose" and "You & The 6." The rapper even had a recording studio called the Sandra Gale Studios in his former home in Calabasas, Calif.

Drake shared the pic of his new face tattoo tribute to her days after he posted about his dad's own tattoo tribute to him. In 2017, Dennis Graham, Sandi's ex-husband, got a sketch of his son's face inked on his arm.