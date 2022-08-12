Why Kaley Cuoco Needed an "Intervention on Myself" Amid Karl Cook Divorce

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Going through so much in both her personal and professional life was something Cuoco never expected, but she admits it probably aided her performance in season two.

"The trauma I was going through probably helped whatever I needed to do for this season," she shared. "Did I mean for that to happen? Oh my God, no. Did I want that to happen? No. It was so life-imitating-art at certain moments that it was eerie. I truly feel like the pain I was going through, a lot of that was real on camera."

This included a scene where Cassie broke up with her boyfriend Marco, played by Santiago Cabrera. "I mean, I could not breathe," Cuoco continued. "I just went in the bathroom, and I literally thought I was going to have a panic attack. Not that what happened to them happened to us. That's not what I'm saying. It was just the whole idea of the breakup, and saying the words."

However, her journey has brought her to a better place. The Big Bang Theory alum is now dating actor Tom Pelphrey and was just nominated for an Emmy for her lead role in The Flight Attendant, her second in a row.

"I am so much better now!" Cuoco said. "I came out of it a couple months ago, and life totally flipped upside down. Everyone kept saying there's going to be a light at the end of this tunnel, and I didn't believe it until it happened. And now I can tell other people that have the worst years of their life: It's gonna get better."