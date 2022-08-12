Kathy Hilton Breaks Her Silence on Mistaking Lizzo for Precious Star Gabourey Sidibe

Watch : Lizzo Soaks Up the Sun in a Bikini Amid Kathy Hilton Drama

The online response to Kathy Hilton's Lizzo blunder was not a pretty sight, but she is attributing the mistake to her vision.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram on Aug. 11 amid outrage over her recent Watch What Happens Live appearance. There, while playing a round of "Will Kathy Know Them?"—a game that asked her to identify celebrities using only their photo—Lizzo's face popped up on the big screen only for Kathy to blurt out, "Precious?" while seemingly referring to Gabourey Sidibe's character in the 2009 movie of the same name.

As the backlash grew, Kathy commented on the Queens of Bravo Instagram account to claim that the WWHL screen was simply too far away. "And my vision is terrible," she continued. "If you recall, I couldn't even make out who Justin Timberlake or Melissa Etheridge was."

(Justin was another celebrity Kathy failed to identify during the game, while Melissa took her by surprise on the latest RHOBH episode, during which Kathy had to ask, "Who the hell is that?")