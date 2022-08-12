YouTuber Jaclyn Hill Mourns Death of Ex-Husband Jon Hill After "Sudden Tragedy"

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Jaclyn Hill is mourning the devastating loss of her ex-husband, Jon Hill.



The 32-year-old shared the tragic news of the musician's passing in a statement Aug. 11. "It is with profound remorse and sorrow that we must report that our beloved Andrew Jonathan Hill passed away on August 10, 2022," the statement shared to Instagram Stories read. "We are all devastated by the sudden tragedy. The Hill family requests privacy during this overtly difficult time."

Before posting the sad announcement, Jaclyn explained that she shared the statement with her fans on behalf of Jon's family. He was 33 years old.

In May 2018, the makeup mogul announced her and Jon's decision to divorce after nearly nine years of marriage.

"Although this has been one of the hardest decisions of our lives, I know it's what is best for both of us," she said in a statement shared to Instagram at the time. "I will always have love for him, and I am so grateful for all the good times we shared together. My heart is broken by this, but I still believe in love and believe everyone has a chance for a happy ending."