Ashton Kutcher Recalls Moment His Nipple Started Bleeding Amid 17-Mile Run

Watch : Ashton Kutcher Updates Fans on Health Condition

Ashton Kutcher may need to invest in bandages for a surprising area on his body.

During an Aug. 12 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the That 70's Show alum shared that his nipples started bleeding while he was participating in a 17-mile training run to prepare for the New York City Marathon.

"My nipple started to bleed. I'm like, 'Is happening right now?'" he shared to guest host David Alan Grier, who gifted Ashton with a pair of gold metallic nipple tassels. "My legs were fine, but my nipples were on fire. It's no joke, man."

Though Ashton—who recently opened up about enduring another medical condition—seemed surprised by his injury, runner's nipple—which happens when your shirt continues to rub against your skin—is very common for those who go on longer runs. Many runners use bandages or tape over their nipples to create a barrier between their clothes and skin.

Ashton, however, is not letting bleeding nipples stop him from running for a good cause.