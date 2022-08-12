Brooklyn Beckham Debuts Massive “Married” Hand Tattoo in Honor of Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham is sporting a brand new tattoo on the side of his hand dedicated to his wife Nicola Peltz. See the photo featuring the 23-year-old's "married" ink below.

Watch: Nicola Peltz Flaunts MASSIVE Ring From Brooklyn Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham's love for wife Nicola Peltz is etched in new ink.
 
The 23-year-old—eldest child of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham—recently debuted a brand-new tattoo dedicated to the actress located on the side of his left hand. In a photo shared to Instagram Stories Aug. 11, Brooklyn showed off his new body art, which reads "Married" in cursive. Alongside the pic, he wrote, "Surprised my baby @nicolaannepeltzbeckham."
 
But that's not the only tribute Brooklyn has gotten in honor of his wife. As Brooklyn told E! News at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood event Aug. 11, he also has a tattoo featuring a sketch of her eyes located on the back of his neck. As for why he chose Nicola's eyes specifically? Brooklyn shared that the Bates Motel star "has the most gorgeous eyes in the world" so he had to get a tattoo featuring a sketch of them.
 
And although there are a few other tattoos Brooklyn has gotten to showcase his love, one of them remains outstanding.

Nearly two months after they tied the knot in April, Brooklyn revealed an arm tattoo featuring his wedding vows to Nicola.

"Let me start by saying that words cannot even describe my love for you. Just looking at you I see my future and it feels like a dream," the tattoo, debuted in late May, reads. "You are my world and I continue to fall more in love with you every single day."

Referring to his wife as "the best thing that has ever happened to me," Brooklyn also credited Nicola for "the man I am today." 

The love note went on to read, "I have been looking forward to this day for so long, because today is the day I get to marry you, my forever babe, my love and my best friend, Nicola – today you become my partner, my other half – and my family and because of that I am the luckiest man in the world to be able to spend the rest of my life with you." 

The definition of permanent.

