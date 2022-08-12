Brooklyn Beckham Debuts Massive “Married” Hand Tattoo in Honor of Nicola Peltz

"Let me start by saying that words cannot even describe my love for you. Just looking at you I see my future and it feels like a dream," the tattoo, debuted in late May, reads. "You are my world and I continue to fall more in love with you every single day."

Referring to his wife as "the best thing that has ever happened to me," Brooklyn also credited Nicola for "the man I am today."

The love note went on to read, "I have been looking forward to this day for so long, because today is the day I get to marry you, my forever babe, my love and my best friend, Nicola – today you become my partner, my other half – and my family and because of that I am the luckiest man in the world to be able to spend the rest of my life with you."