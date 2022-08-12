DWTS' Lindsay Arnold Shares Heartbreaking Reaction to False Positive Pregnancy Test

Dancing With the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold recently learned she had a false positive pregnancy test and shared how her daughter Sage, 21 months, was there for her "every step of the way.”

Lindsay Arnold's little one Sage is offering big support during a difficult time.

The Dancing With the Stars pro recently shared a video of the moment she learned she had a false positive pregnancy test and how her daughter was there for her.

The Aug. 11 TikTok began with Lindsay, 28, seeing the positive pregnancy test and celebrating with Sage, 21 months.

"Mommy has a baby in her tummy!" she exclaimed. "What do you think?"

But just a few seconds later, the video showed Lindsay crying, with Sage wiping away her tears and giving her a hug.

"When you get a positive pregnancy test and then start your [period] a few days later," the Mirror Ball champion wrote in the clip, "but your sweet daughter is there for you every step of the way."

And Lindsay is grateful for Sage's love. "My sweet girl," she captioned the post. "I don't know what I would do without her. #ttc #pregnancy #falsepositive #ttcjourney #daughterslove #momanddaughter #mybestfriend."

Lindsay and her husband Sam Cusick welcomed Sage in November 2020. "My girl," the dancer wrote in an Aug. 11 Instagram post, "grateful for my tiny best friend who makes my heart feel so full of love and fills my life with so much purpose. This little sweetie is our whole world and I am blessed beyond measure to be her mom."

And Lindsay has expressed her desire to give Sage a sibling before. "SO many questions about baby number 2 and the answer is yes we most definitely want to have more kids," she wrote in a July Instagram Q&A, per Heavy.com. "Not sure when that will happen but we definitely want more. Sagey needs buddies."

