Anne Heche “Not Expected to Survive” After Suffering Severe Brain Injury During Car Crash

Watch : Anne Heche in Stable Condition After Fiery Car Crash in Los Angeles

Nearly a week after Anne Heche's car crash, a grim development has been shared amid her hospitalization.

In a statement to E! News on behalf of the 53-year-old's family and friends, the Donnie Brasco star's rep thanked everyone for their "kind wishes and prayers" for her recovery, including the "dedicated staff and wonderful nurses at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital."



The statement continued, "Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive. It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable."



Highlighting her extraordinary life, the statement noted, "Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life's work—especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light."