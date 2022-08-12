A League of Their Own Stars Explain Differences Between Show and Movie

There might not be crying in baseball, but there is room to change it.
Prime Video's A League of Their Own, premiering Aug. 12, takes the classic 1992 A League of Their Own movie, starring Geena Davis, Madonna, Tom Hanks and Rosie O'Donnell, and flips it on its head.
Starring and co-created by Broad City's Abbi Jacobson, the series modernizes and diversifies the tale of the Rockford Peaches—which felt like a necessity, even for diehard fans of the original.
"I loved the film and I feel like it told some of the stories of some women in that generation who dreamed of playing baseball," Jacobson exclusively told E! News. "Our show is attempting to tell a lot more of the stories that were overlooked in the movie. We're opening up the lens a little bit to the full generation of women who wanted to play baseball."
For instance, the queer love story between Jacobson's character Carson and Greta, the character played by her real-life friend of 15 years D'Arcy Carden.
"Carson falls for Greta. We wanted the audience to immediately fall for Greta as well," Jacobson said. "She's got this mystery. She's got this charm, this charisma."
The series also tells the story of Max Chapman, played by Chanté Adams, a woman who struggles breaking into the league because of her race.
"That door does not open for her, that door is closed," Jacobson explained. "I think that Max's story, in particular, is about her journey. Everyone's journey is sort of to find their team, whether it's baseball, whether it's a queer community. Whatever your passion is, going out in the world and finding your team, I think, feels pretty essential."
Melanie Field, who plays Jo Deluca, said the series is a hopeful reminder of all that can be possible, even when conditions would say otherwise.
"I just hope that people watch the show and are reminded that your dreams really do matter," she told E!, "even if you're in a world or a circumstance or a home or an environment where it doesn't feel like anyone really supports it or is interested. Stay committed to your dreams."
A League of Their Own premieres Aug. 12 on Prime Video.