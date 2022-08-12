Ted Lasso's Toheeb Jimoh Gives His Ideas For a Sam Spin-Off

Watch : Will Ted Lasso Come to an End After Season 3?

Ted Lasso will end after season three—but Toheeb Jimoh has plans for more.

Toheeb plays Sam, the fan favorite AFC Richmond midfielder who announced his plans to stay with the football club at the end of season two. In addition to his future on the pitch, the second season finale introduced a new job title for Sam: business owner!

In the final moments of the season, it was revealed that Sam was paying homage to his heritage by opening a Nigerian restaurant, which feels awfully ripe for a spin-off—but don't take it from us.

"I keep trying to pitch this to them," Toheeb, whose performance recently earned him his first Emmy nomination, exclusively told E! News. "People keep laughing. But I'm being serious, bro. I want a show with Sam in the restaurant on Apple TV. Let's make it happen!"

OK, we're on board. But what would this potential spin-off look like?

"Everybody would have to be involved in it," Toheeb argued. "I don't know that anybody could go off and do a spin-off show with any of these characters that didn't involve any of the other characters. If there's a Sam restaurant show, Roy (Brett Goldstein) has to be there and has to be involved somehow. I would only agree to do it if everybody agreed to at least cameo every season."

Roy Kent as the grumpy, yet inherently lovable maître d', anyone?