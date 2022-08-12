Denise Richards Reveals What Made Her Divorce Charlie Sheen

Watch : Charlie Sheen REACTS to Daughter's OnlyFans Account

Denise Richards is getting candid about her divorce with ex Charlie Sheen.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, who called it quits with the Two and a Half Men actor in 2005 while six months pregnant with their second child, opened up about their highly publicized breakup during the Aug. 10 episode of Dear Media's Divorced Not Dead podcast. Remembering it as a "difficult" split, Denise told host Caroline Stanbury that there were "many things" that led to the demise of their marriage.

"The behind-the-scenes stuff was way worse than what was out there," she explained, adding that while they had often put on a united front in public, they weren't actually happy at home. "It was really bad."

Ultimately, Denise walked away from Charlie—with whom she shares kids Sami, 18, and Lola, 17—after asking herself: "Would I want my daughters to be married to this man?"

"No offense to him, but I think he would take that and understand what I'm saying," she continued. "It was very toxic."