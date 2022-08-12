Exclusive

90 Day Fiancé: Two Couples Are Pregnant in Couples Tell All Sneak Peek

90 Day Fiancé is adding to its family. In an exclusive clip from the Aug. 14 Couples Tell All episode, watch Shaun Robinson break the big news.

After all these years—90 Day Fiancé still manages to surprise us. 

Part one of season nine's The Couples Tell All, premiering Aug. 14 on TLC, promises to be more dramatic than ever—but don't take our word for it.

"We have a first here on 90 Day," host Shaun Robinson teases in an E! News exclusive clip. "Two folks are pregnant. I want you to raise your hand if it is you."

Of the seven possible couples, we know it's not Emily and Kobe. When Jibri points at the mother of two and asks, "Baby number three?," Emily laughs and says, "It's not me, it's not us."

Alright, we're down to six potential couples!

As for who is actually adding to their clans, you'll have to watch to find out.

There's far more than baby drama on the docket, of course.

"We have seven couples with us today. Everyone here had the same goal in mind: find their one true love," Robinson says. "Everyone here hopes they have accomplished that goal."

90 Day Fiancé Season 9 Couples

After a season that featured references to How Stella Got Her Groove Back, arguments over religion while using the treadmill and fights about boogers, it's really anybody's guess where these couples stand.

"While some are now on the road to lifelong happiness," Robinson says, "others discovered some red flags about their significant others that put their relationships to the test."

She might be talking about the boogers. 

Find out who's sticking together, who's breaking up and who's pregnant when part one of 90 Day Fiancé: The Couples Tell All premieres Aug. 14 at 8 p.m. on TLC.

