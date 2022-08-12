Tristan Thompson Posts About Getting "Wiser" After Welcoming Son With Khloe Kardashian

Watch : Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Welcome Baby No. 2

Tristan Thompson is feeling "wiser" as he returns to the ‘gram.

The NBA star made his first Instagram feed post since news broke that he welcomed his second child with ex Khloe Kardashian, a baby boy via surrogate.

For his return to the app, Tristan shared a snap of himself in a floral shirt, black pants and white sneakers. He paired the picture with an Aug. 11 caption that read, "I never switched sides, I switched lanes. I got wiser and realize we aren't all built the same #DontTryMe."

The cryptic phrase was similar to lyrics from MP2K13's song "Self Made," which begins with, "I never switched sides/ I just switched lanes/ Got older and realized/ Everybody ain't the same."

On Aug. 5, Khloe's rep confirmed to E! News that the Kardashians star and Tristan had welcomed their son, officially giving their 4-year-old daughter True Thompson a new sibling.

The baby boy's arrival came one month after multiple sources confirmed to E! News that the pair were expanding their family.