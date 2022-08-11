Meagan Good Shares Hopes of Becoming a Mother in the Future

Watch : Meagan Good Reveals She Wants to Have a Baby

Not only does Meagan Good play a mother in the new Netflix film Day Shift, but she may also want to become one IRL.

"I wanna find my right house that I'm excited about and maybe have a kid," the actress exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker at the film's Los Angeles premiere on Aug. 10.

Good and her ex-husband DeVon Franklin announced their divorce in December 2021 after nine years of marriage.

As for what else she hopes to accomplish in the near future? "I want to travel, I wanna direct more, I want to do more action," she said. "I wanna create vehicles for little Black girls to show themselves a completely different light and help support that and uplift that."

In the meantime, fans can catch her in Day Shift—which premieres Aug. 12—alongside stars Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dogg and Dave Franco. Playing Jocelyn, the wife of Foxx's vampire hunter Bud Jablonski, the 41-year-old said the Django Unchained star was a "ball of light and positive energy" on set.