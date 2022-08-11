Hilary Duff Shares 16-Month-Old Daughter Mae Has Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease

Watch : Hilary Duff Talks Stripping Down for Women's Health Cover

Hilary Duff shared her baby girl is facing an illness.

The Lizzie McGuire star said that her 16-month-old daughter Mae James Bair, who she shares with husband Matthew Koma, has hand, foot and mouth disease.

"None of my other kids have ever had hand, foot [and] mouth, so I've never it seen before," Hilary said in her Aug. 10 Instagram Stories. "That looks awful."

According to Mayo Clinic, hand, foot and mouth disease is a mild viral infection that can cause mouth sores and a rash on the hands and feet.

Hilary expressed that she feels "so weird" because she hasn't been able to be by her daughter's side all day as she has been at work.

"I love my job so much but this is just a little shoutout to working parents who have to leave their kids in times that don't feel natural," she said. "And it kinda like goes against everything in their body to not be with them in times like that."