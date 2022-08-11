Hulu's The Dropout Initially Ended With Elizabeth Holmes at Burning Man

Watch : "The Dropout" Stars Share FILMING SECRETS

It's hard to imagine Elizabeth Holmes draped in glow sticks—but The Dropout nearly gave it to us.

In the Hulu limited series, Amanda Seyfried stars as Holmes, the bio-tech entrepreneur and founder of Theranos who was found guilty on four counts of fraud in January 2022.

While The Dropout, which detailed the rise and fall of the start-up and its founder, ends on a solemn note—with Holmes and her dog getting into an Uber after an argument with Theranos lawyer Linda Tanner (Michaela Watkins)—the series nearly took a very different approach to its final moments.

"For the ending, we initially had envisioned it at Burning Man," showrunner Elizabeth Meriweather revealed to The Hollywood Reporter Aug. 11, "because she made this trip to Burning Man with her new fiancé, Billy [Evans], and they had posted all over Instagram about it, and it just felt like a really interesting place for a quote-unquote rebirth."

Indeed, as her company was crumbling to the ground—as the fraud indictment loomed ahead—Holmes partied with Evans at the desert art gathering in 2018, according to the New York Times. (The pair married in a secret wedding the following year.)