Need a Laugh? Relive Joel McHale's Funniest E! Moments

In celebration of Joel McHale's return to E! as the host of Celebrity Beef, we looking back at the comedian's best E! moments over the years, including plenty of LOLs from The Soup.

Joel McHale is back on E! and better than ever.

The actor and comedian made his triumphant E! hosting return on the new series Celebrity Beef earlier this month. But the funnyman was an E! mainstay for over a decade before he helped celebs squash their beef on the cooking competition show.

McHale hosted the long-running pop culture talk show The Soup from 2004 to 2015. Whether he was cracking jokes about TV's wildest moments, hanging with a colorful cast of characters or poking fun at other E! shows and the network itself ("Nancy Jo, this is Alexis Neiers calling"), his comedic wit and charming personality established him as one of the funniest hosts on television.

The star has had quite a career outside the world of E! as well, having starred in hit shows and movies like Community, Stargirl, The Great Indoors, Ted, Happily and Queenpins. He briefly returned to E! in 2020 as a contestant on Kevin Hart's at-home game show Celebrity Game Face alongside his wife Sarah Williams.

In honor of Joel McHale's return to E!, check out the video above to relive his most LOL-worthy moments on the network, plus the top three reasons why we'll always him.

New episodes of Celebrity Beef premiere Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on E!.

