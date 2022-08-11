Bachelor Nation's Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Spotted Together Nearly 2 Years After Breakup

Watch : Kelley Flanagan Gives Health Update on Lyme Disease Battle at NYFW

Talk about a Bachelor Nation curve ball!

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan were seen hanging out with one another in Chicago this week, per Us Weekly. The Bachelor alums, who called it quits on their relationship back in 2020, turned heads when they were spotted at the Aug. 10 Chicago Cubs game.

And their presence didn't go unnoticed by some eagle-eyed fans. Kelley and Peter were photographed walking together at the sporting event, per an Aug. 10 post shared by Bachelor Nation fan page @bachelorteaspill on Instagram.

It appears this recent meet up isn't the first of its kind. In a video shared by the Instagram account @bachelornation.scoop, the pilot and lawyer were reportedly seen walking through the airport roughly two weeks ago.

Neither star has publicly commented on their new dynamic. E! News has reached out to Kelley and Peter's reps for comment but has not heard back.

Before their journey on Peter's season of The Bachelor, Kelley and Peter met in a hotel lobby. After their chance encounter, they crossed paths again on the ABC dating show.