Grey's Anatomy Season 19: See the 5 New Cast Members Scrub In

There are some new docs on the Grey's ital block!

Get ready for some fresh new faces in Grey's Anatomy for season 19, as five first-year surgical residents are scrubbing in for the long-running ABC drama's upcoming season. And who better to welcome the newbies to Grey Sloan Memorial than one of the show's O.G. cast members.

James Pickens J., who plays Dr. Richard Webber on the series, shared a photo of himself and the quintet smiling in their scrubs on Instagram. He captioned the Aug, 10 post, "Let's give a warm welcome to the new Interns of the Grey's family, excited for season 19."

Among the new additions to Grey's ensemble cast are Niko Terho as Lucas Adams, who comes from a family of surgeons and is determined to prove himself; Adelaide Kane as Jules Millin, who was raised by artist/hippies who were consumed by drugs "and somehow emerged as the only real grown-up in the family"; and Midori Francis as Mika Yasuda, a middle child with eight siblings who is used to being overlooked and underestimated.