Anne Heche’s New Lifetime Movie Will Still Air Despite Actress’ Hospitalization

Anne Heche's upcoming Lifetime movie is still a go.
After the 53-year-old actress was involved in a horrifying car crash on Aug. 5, which has left her in "extreme critical condition," the network announced her movie Girl in Room 13 will still premiere as scheduled in September.
"As many of you know, Anne remains in critical condition and all of us here at Lifetime are deeply concerned for her and everyone affected," Lifetime's executive VP and head of programming Amy Winter said Aug. 11 at the Television Critics Association press tour. "This project is important to Anne, along with each and every one of us. We all sought to make a film that would bring attention to this appalling issue of human sex trafficking."
Based on actual events, Girl in Room 13 explores the human trafficking industry. Heche stars as Janie, whose daughter Grace (Larissa Dias) is abducted for means of trafficking.
At the press tour, director Elisabeth Rohm said Heche gives "a phenomenal performance" and applauded Lifetime for "creating this platform."
The movie marks Heche's fourth collaboration with the network. She previously appeared in 2004's Gracie's Choice with Kristen Bell, 2006's Fatal Desire with Eric Roberts and 2011's Girl Fight with former partner James Tupper.
Heche was most recently seen on screen in June as a guest star on OWN's All Rise. She also has a role in HBO's highly-anticipated upcoming series The Idol, alongside Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, Lily-Rose Depp and Troye Sivan.
On Aug. 5, Heche was driving her blue Mini Cooper at a high rate of speed when it crashed into a home in Mar Vista, Calif. The vehicle "burst into flames and came to rest 30 feet inside the two-story home," according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Three days later, an update was given on her condition.
"At this time she is in extreme critical condition," Heche's rep told E! News Aug. 8. "She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident."