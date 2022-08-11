You Won't Be Perfectly Fine After Hearing Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Discuss His Ex Taylor Swift's Music

Watch : Joe Jonas' SWEET Tribute to Sophie Turner After Baby No. 2

You won't be able to calm down after watching this video of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner talk about Taylor Swift's music.

As we know, the Game of Thrones star is a huge Swiftie, as is her husband, who just so happens to be Taylor's ex and the rumored muse behind the Fearless (Taylor's Version) vault song, "Mr. Perfectly Fine." During a TikTok live, Joe and Sophie discussed the Grammy Winner's music with one of them even gushing about how they partly inspired an album (Spoiler alert: It's not Joe).

The couple—who recently welcomed their second child together—were answering fan questions from the comment section when one user asked about their favorite Taylor Swift album. For Sophie, the answer was a no brainer, "Favorite Taylor Swift album? 1989, hands down. The best."

While 1989 is definitely Sophie's favorite album, she stopped to point out that fact that its successor was influenced by the characters she and Maisie Williams played on Game of Thrones. "Although, Reputation was inspired by, or partly inspired by, Sansa and Arya Stark," she said, before asking Joe, "Did you know that?"