You Won't Be Perfectly Fine After Hearing Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Discuss His Ex Taylor Swift's Music

During a recent TikTok Live, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas revealed their favorite Taylor Swift album.

You won't be able to calm down after watching this video of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner talk about Taylor Swift's music.

As we know, the Game of Thrones star is a huge Swiftie, as is her husband, who just so happens to be Taylor's ex and the rumored muse behind the Fearless (Taylor's Version) vault song, "Mr. Perfectly Fine." During a TikTok live, Joe and Sophie discussed the Grammy Winner's music with one of them even gushing about how they partly inspired an album (Spoiler alert: It's not Joe).

The couple—who recently welcomed their second child together—were answering fan questions from the comment section when one user asked about their favorite Taylor Swift album. For Sophie, the answer was a no brainer, "Favorite Taylor Swift album? 1989, hands down. The best."

While 1989 is definitely Sophie's favorite album, she stopped to point out that fact that its successor was influenced by the characters she and Maisie Williams played on Game of Thrones. "Although, Reputation was inspired by, or partly inspired by, Sansa and Arya Stark," she said, before asking Joe, "Did you know that?"

"That's pretty cool," the Jonas Brothers musician replied as he seemingly confirmed his personal favorite album, "And 1989 is a great album. Bangers. Bangers!"

Sophie added, "Literally, one of my favorite albums of all time."

Back in April, Sophie publicly showed off her support for Taylor amid her surprise release of "Mr. Perfectly Fine," one of six vault tracks off of her album Fearless (Taylor's Version).

Sharing a screenshot of the song on her Instagram Story, Sophie wrote at the time, "It's not NOT a bop."

It's a friendship Taylor herself seems to appreciate, as she reposted the actress' message to her own Instagram Story, adding, "forever bending the knee for the [queen] of the north."

