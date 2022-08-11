The Summer I Turned Pretty's Minnie Mills Shares How The Show Turned Her into a Huge Swiftie

Watch : The Summer I Turned Pretty Star Minnie Mills Talks on-Set Pranks

Minnie Mills went from being a Taylor Swift newbie to a bona fide Swiftie on the set of The Summer I Turned Pretty.

"I had not listened to much Taylor Swift before the show," the actress—who plays Shayla on the hit Prime Video series—exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop on August 11. "When I got the show and I was reading the scripts—there's a lot of Taylor Swift in there—I became a big Swiftie. I'm in my Taylor Swift era now."

In addition to featuring several of the Grammy winner's songs, the series also debuted Swift's re-recorded version of "This Love." And according to Mills, the cast had no idea until the show's trailer dropped—and Swift shared it on social media.

"Normally, we get the trailers ahead of time, and we'll know when they're posting," the 20-year-old shared. "We didn't know anything. And then, I remember Lola [Tung] texted me. She was like, 'Taylor Swift just posted on Instagram.' I was like, 'What? Taylor Swift posted our show?'"