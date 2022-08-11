Britney Spears' Attorney Slams "Cruel" Kevin Federline for Violating Singer's Privacy

Britney Spears and her team are fighting back against Kevin Federline's claims.
On Aug. 10, Federline appeared to post videos from nearly four years ago on Instagram of what appeared to be his two sons arguing with their mother.
"I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they've been through. As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos," Federline, who recently told ITV News their kids are avoiding their mom, captioned the since-deleted clips. "I hope our kids grow up to be better than this."
While Spears hasn't publicly commented on the footage, her attorney Mathew Rosengart spoke out to defend his client.
"Britney has faithfully supported her children and she loves them dearly," Rosengart said in a statement to E! News. "Whether he realizes it or not, Mr. Federline has not only violated the privacy and dignity of the mother of his children, he has undermined his own children, whose privacy he should protect. Putting aside his ITV interview, Mr. Federline's ill-advised decision to post an old video of his 11 and 12 year old children was cruel, bottom of the barrel stuff."
And while Spears' attorney called the singer a "brilliantly-talented, extremely-hardworking icon who is rightfully beloved and respected by millions around the world," Rosengart said "the same, unfortunately, cannot be said about Mr. Federline, who for reasons that are inexplicable, decided to give a gratuitous interview that has hurt the mother of his children."
"We are working with Instagram to ensure that Mr. Federline adheres to its rules and we are exploring all appropriate relief against him," Rosengart said. "In the meantime, as Britney herself poignantly said, whatever is occurring between her and her boys should remain private. We urge Mr. Federline to act with a measure of grace and decency and to cease from publicly discussing private matters, which benefits no one."
E! News has reached out to Federline's team for comment and hasn't heard back.
Earlier this month, Federline spoke to ITV News in a soon-to-be released interview where he revealed his sons "have decided they are not seeing" Spears right now.
"It's been a few months since they've seen her," Federline said, according to the Mail on Sunday, which published experts. "They made the decision not to go to her wedding."
Spears, who married Sam Asghari in June, fired back on Instagram writing, "It saddens me to hear that my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children. As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy."
Spears' two sons currently live with Federline, his wife Victoria Prince and the couple's two daughters. In 2018, Spears and Federline adjusted their custody arrangements, granting him custody of their sons 70 percent of the time, up from 50 percent.