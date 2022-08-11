Britney Spears' Attorney Slams "Cruel" Kevin Federline for Violating Singer's Privacy

Watch : Britney Spears vs. Kevin Federline: Details on New Feud

Britney Spears and her team are fighting back against Kevin Federline's claims.

On Aug. 10, Federline appeared to post videos from nearly four years ago on Instagram of what appeared to be his two sons arguing with their mother.

"I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they've been through. As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos," Federline, who recently told ITV News their kids are avoiding their mom, captioned the since-deleted clips. "I hope our kids grow up to be better than this."

While Spears hasn't publicly commented on the footage, her attorney Mathew Rosengart spoke out to defend his client.

"Britney has faithfully supported her children and she loves them dearly," Rosengart said in a statement to E! News. "Whether he realizes it or not, Mr. Federline has not only violated the privacy and dignity of the mother of his children, he has undermined his own children, whose privacy he should protect. Putting aside his ITV interview, Mr. Federline's ill-advised decision to post an old video of his 11 and 12 year old children was cruel, bottom of the barrel stuff."