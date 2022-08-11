Angelina Jolie Drops Daughter Zahara Off at Spelman College on Move-In Day

"Zahara with her Spelman sisters!" Angelina captioned a July 31 Instagram post of her daughter alongside a group of students clad in Spelman gear. "Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl."

After her announcement, in a video shared to social media, the Oscar winner was seen enjoying herself at Spelman's "SpelHouse" back-to-school event with Morehouse College (a men's liberal arts college also in Atlanta). Towards the end of the video, Angelina was seen hugging Zahara as they laughed and danced the night away.