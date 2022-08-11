Exclusive

Jamie Foxx Shares How He Convinced Cameron Diaz to Come Out of Retirement

When it came to convincing Cameron Diaz to come out of retirement for the upcoming Netflix film Back in Action, co-star Jamie Foxx approached it with some good old-fashioned begging.

"We just begged and pleased on my knees, like, 'Just give the people one more again,'" the actor exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop. Foxx starred alongside Diaz in the 2014 remake of Annie, her last film before retirement.

"We love her, we've been waiting on her," the Oscar winner continued, "and this is just gonna be fantastic."

Until the two Hollywood icons reunite onscreen, fans can see Foxx team up with a star-studded cast in the new Netflix movie Day Shift. The film follows Foxx as Bud Jablonski, a father trying to earn money for his daughter by hunting down vampires.

You would think the wildest thing on set would be the blood-sucking monsters, but the star told Daily Pop that it was actually the music. "We did a song called 'Mowing Down Vamps with My Best Friend Bud,'" the 54-year-old said at the film's L.A. premiere on August 10. "We had that playing every day, and people were just having a great time with it."

But according to Snoop Dogg, who plays fellow hunter Big John Elliot in the action flick, "every day was wild" on set with Foxx, "from the working out to the being on set to me and Jamie having to practice together to learning our lines to action sequence scenes."

"When he's on set, he don't just come on set," the Grammy nominee said of his co-star, who also serves as an executive producer on the film. "He come on set with a big-ass boom box, he playing music loud, he's very disruptive, but he's energetic and he's fun and he makes everybody happy."

Actress Meagan Good agrees, as she told Daily Pop that, on top of Foxx cracking jokes and singing and dancing, he would often play song demos on set.

"He's like, 'I just did this in the studio last night. What do y'all think?" she said. "And then we're like just singing to it, adding to it, him actually making it into real songs. It just was like a really, really great experience."

Day Shift premieres on Netflix August 12.

