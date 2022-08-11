Jamie Foxx Shares How He Convinced Cameron Diaz to Come Out of Retirement

Watch : Day Shift Star Jamie Foxx Wants a Selfie With THIS Celebrity

When it came to convincing Cameron Diaz to come out of retirement for the upcoming Netflix film Back in Action, co-star Jamie Foxx approached it with some good old-fashioned begging.

"We just begged and pleased on my knees, like, 'Just give the people one more again,'" the actor exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop. Foxx starred alongside Diaz in the 2014 remake of Annie, her last film before retirement.

"We love her, we've been waiting on her," the Oscar winner continued, "and this is just gonna be fantastic."

Until the two Hollywood icons reunite onscreen, fans can see Foxx team up with a star-studded cast in the new Netflix movie Day Shift. The film follows Foxx as Bud Jablonski, a father trying to earn money for his daughter by hunting down vampires.

You would think the wildest thing on set would be the blood-sucking monsters, but the star told Daily Pop that it was actually the music. "We did a song called 'Mowing Down Vamps with My Best Friend Bud,'" the 54-year-old said at the film's L.A. premiere on August 10. "We had that playing every day, and people were just having a great time with it."