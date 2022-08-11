Melanie Lynskey Reveals She's Still in Contact With Sweet Home Alabama Babies From the Bar

Watch : Reese Witherspoon Explains How She Picks Her Projects

The truth is, Sweet Home Alabama fans gave their hearts away to the movie a long time ago—so this story is sure to be one they'll love.

As fans of the 2002 film will recall, there's a part where Reese Witherspoon's character Melanie returns to her home state of Alabama to get her ex Jake (Josh Lucas) to finally sign their divorce papers so she can marry her New York fiancé Andrew (Patrick Dempsey). While on her trip, she runs into her old pal Lurlynn (Melanie Lynskey).

As they catch up, Melanie tells Lurlynn, who is carrying one of her little ones, "Look at you! You have a baby—in a bar."

Well guess what? In a recent interview with InStyle, Lynskey revealed she's still in touch with "some of the babies" from that scene.

"The 'you have a baby in a bar' scene I remember very well because I was, like, 21, I think or 22. I did not have any babies at that time, and I had these five children that I was wrangling," the actress, 45, told the outlet in a video. "They were so sweet. I'm still in touch with two of them, and they're very cute, very sweet kids."