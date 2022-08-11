Melanie Lynskey Reveals She's Still in Contact With Sweet Home Alabama Babies From the Bar

The truth is, Sweet Home Alabama fans gave their hearts away to the movie a long time ago—so this story is sure to be one they'll love.
As fans of the 2002 film will recall, there's a part where Reese Witherspoon's character Melanie returns to her home state of Alabama to get her ex Jake (Josh Lucas) to finally sign their divorce papers so she can marry her New York fiancé Andrew (Patrick Dempsey). While on her trip, she runs into her old pal Lurlynn (Melanie Lynskey).
As they catch up, Melanie tells Lurlynn, who is carrying one of her little ones, "Look at you! You have a baby—in a bar."
Well guess what? In a recent interview with InStyle, Lynskey revealed she's still in touch with "some of the babies" from that scene.
"The 'you have a baby in a bar' scene I remember very well because I was, like, 21, I think or 22. I did not have any babies at that time, and I had these five children that I was wrangling," the actress, 45, told the outlet in a video. "They were so sweet. I'm still in touch with two of them, and they're very cute, very sweet kids."
And when the baby became fussy on set, Witherspoon was able to step in and help Lynskey out.
"I remember the little baby was so hot and unhappy and wouldn't stop crying," she recalled. "And Reese was like—cause she was a mom—she was like holding the baby and doing all of her tricks and my heart was breaking. But it's a funny scene."
Lynskey is now a mother to a 3-year-old daughter—who she shares with her husband, actor Jason Ritter. And over the years, she's gone on to appear in a number of other projects, including Two and a Half Men, Togetherness, Candy and Yellowjackets. In fact, she earned her first Emmy nomination for her lead role as Shauna in the latter show this year.
"I [used to think I] would have made it if I didn't have to have another job. That was always my dream for myself and that happened pretty quickly," Lynskey told InStyle. "I was able to make a living from acting and I just was like, 'Wow. Looks like my dreams have come true.'"
Fans have been dreaming of a Sweet Home Alabama sequel. And while Lucas has indicated he'd be down for a follow-up, there hasn't been any word on if a sequel will ever be made.
But if there were to ever be a second film, Lynskey noted she'd be up for it. "There have not been talks that involve me!" she told Us Weekly last October. "I'm pretty far down the list of who people will go to. We've got to get the band back together. Of course, I would! It was so fun. I would love to work with Reese again."