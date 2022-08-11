Sarah Paulson Defends Beanie Feldstein's "Remarkable" Funny Girl Performance

Amid much discussion about her Broadway performance, Beanie Feldstein took her final bow on the Funny Girl stage on July 31. Now her American Crime Story co-star Sarah Paulson is taking

Sarah Paulson won't be letting anyone rain on Beanie Feldstein's parade. 

Last month, the Booksmart star announced that she was stepping down from playing the lead in the Funny Girl Broadway revival sooner than expected, making her official exit on July 31. In response to her sudden departure, and a few critical performance reviews, Beanie's Impeachment: American Crime Story co-star and friend Sarah Paulson is giving her two cents on the situation. 

"The only thoughts I have are that I saw it twice and I thought that Beanie was remarkable," the actress explained during an Aug. 10 episode of SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live. "I thought she was remarkable."

In fact, Sarah was such a fan of her friend's performance she revealed that she went to support Beanie not once, but twice.

"She was extraordinary on opening night," she shared. "I went again in June, right after she had COVID. I went to see her first performance back after she hadn't been on that stage for over 10 days and hadn't been singing or anything, and she just blew my mind and was even better."

And she suspects that this is just the beginning of the road for what will be an incredible career for Beanie. 

"I've said this before and maybe even to you, but I think she's one of the great, great new young performers," the Emmy winner said. "She's so young. Sometimes I just look at that little face and I'm just like, 'You're just this little, little baby Beanie.' But she's a real, I, I suspect we have not seen the last of her by a great long shot."

Sarah added, "She's an extraordinary talent and an even better person, if such a thing is possible."

Last year, Sarah and Beanie worked together on the third installment of the American Crime Story franchise. The season followed the affair and subsequent impeachment of former President Bill Clinton.

Sarah played the late Linda Tripp—which landed her a 2022 Emmy nomination—while Beanie starred as Monica Lewinsky.

