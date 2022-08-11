Sarah Paulson Defends Beanie Feldstein's "Remarkable" Funny Girl Performance

Watch : Lea Michele REPLACES Beanie Feldstein in Funny Girl

Sarah Paulson won't be letting anyone rain on Beanie Feldstein's parade.

Last month, the Booksmart star announced that she was stepping down from playing the lead in the Funny Girl Broadway revival sooner than expected, making her official exit on July 31. In response to her sudden departure, and a few critical performance reviews, Beanie's Impeachment: American Crime Story co-star and friend Sarah Paulson is giving her two cents on the situation.

"The only thoughts I have are that I saw it twice and I thought that Beanie was remarkable," the actress explained during an Aug. 10 episode of SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live. "I thought she was remarkable."

In fact, Sarah was such a fan of her friend's performance she revealed that she went to support Beanie not once, but twice.

"She was extraordinary on opening night," she shared. "I went again in June, right after she had COVID. I went to see her first performance back after she hadn't been on that stage for over 10 days and hadn't been singing or anything, and she just blew my mind and was even better."