Meet the Actress Playing Adult Van in Yellowjackets Season 2

Showtime announced Aug. 11 that Servant's Lauren Ambrose will join the stacked cast for season two of the Emmy-nominated series, which follows a girls soccer team stranded in the woods following a plane crash and the survivors' lives more than two decades later. The Six Feet Under alum will play the adult Vanessa "Van" Palmer. Liv Hewson who plays the teen version, has also been upped to a series regular after recurring during season one.
While season one focused on just four Yellowjackets as adults, the finale hinted that more of their teammates survived their time in the woods. Stars Juliette Lewis, Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress recently added fuel to the fire by teasing an upcoming casting announcement during a Q&A with The Hollywood Reporter.
During their chat, Lewis said, "Wait, Melanie, didn't you say that on our chain, that someone we like is cast to be..." But before the women could share who, Ricci added, "We don't know for sure. That's what we've heard was close to happening."
Could Ambrose be the person they were talking about? Or are there more announcements in our future? Well, co-creator Ashley Lyle teased to The Wrap that a grown-up Lottie will be announced soon.
One person who won't be able to share details about the upcoming season is Lynskey, who previously told E! News in July she can't be trusted with such secrets. "I think they've learned to make sure I don't know anything because I like to respond to people when people ask me questions!" she joked. "I think they're like, 'Don't give her any information that she could accidentally give out.'"
In fact, the Candy actress is just as eager as the fans to know what lays ahead for the Yellowjackets, saying, "I heard they've written like seven episodes. I would love to read just one. I won't say anything to anybody! I'm desperate to know what's going to happen." Girl, same.
She'll find out soon enough. The show is due to start filming in the near future, with Lyle recently sharing that she anticipates an early 2023 premiere. Lyle understands that fans—and Lynskey—are desperately craving new episodes, she promises it will be worth the wait. "It's a deeply serialized story, and we wanted to make sure we didn't rush it, and that we got it right," she said. "This was the earliest we could accomplish that."
Until then, catch up on season one of Yellowjackets on Showtime.