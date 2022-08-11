Tommy Lee Goes Full Frontal for NSFW Nude Photo

Let's just say Tommy Lee isn't camera shy.
On Aug. 11, the Mötley Crüe drummer, 59, gave his 1.4 million Instagram followers an eye full after he posted a full-frontal nude picture of himself sitting down, with the caption, "Ooooopppsss."
While the NSFW post has since been deleted, Tommy followed it up by uploading a meme of a nude man standing in front of an elephant with text reading, "How do you breathe through that little thing??"
Fans, who weren't quite over the nude photo yet, expressed their thoughts about it in the comments section of his elephant meme.
One person wrote, "So we just gon pretend nothing happened huh," while another commented, "Lol! This is the best thing to happen on IG. I can't believe people are sleeping through this gem of a moment lol."
A third Instagram user took a more poetic approach, writing, "Tommy I was getting up to go pee and I turned on instagram to see your Lee. someone please help me!"
Though some fans were shocked to see Tommy's manhood on display, this isn't the first time he's bared it all.
In 1995, a sex tape between the rocker and his ex-wife, Pamela Anderson, was leaked to the public, becoming one of the biggest scandals in Hollywood history.
And in 2019, Tommy shared a NSFW video of his wife, Brittany Furlan, holding up what appeared to be his manhood near her lips. "These new Instagram filters are finally gettin wood," he captioned the post at the time. "I mean GOOD!!!!!! they finally gave me my own filter!"
However, a rep for Tommy told Page Six at the time that the penis in the picture was not his client's, but some kind of "filter."