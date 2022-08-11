Tommy Lee Goes Full Frontal for NSFW Nude Photo

Watch : Brittany Furlan Opens Up About Tommy Lee Drama

Let's just say Tommy Lee isn't camera shy.

On Aug. 11, the Mötley Crüe drummer, 59, gave his 1.4 million Instagram followers an eye full after he posted a full-frontal nude picture of himself sitting down, with the caption, "Ooooopppsss."

While the NSFW post has since been deleted, Tommy followed it up by uploading a meme of a nude man standing in front of an elephant with text reading, "How do you breathe through that little thing??"

Fans, who weren't quite over the nude photo yet, expressed their thoughts about it in the comments section of his elephant meme.

One person wrote, "So we just gon pretend nothing happened huh," while another commented, "Lol! This is the best thing to happen on IG. I can't believe people are sleeping through this gem of a moment lol."

A third Instagram user took a more poetic approach, writing, "Tommy I was getting up to go pee and I turned on instagram to see your Lee. someone please help me!"