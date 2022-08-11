RHONJ's Melissa and Joe Gorga Break Their Silence on Skipping Teresa Giudice's Wedding

Real Housewives of New Jersey's Joe and Melissa Gorga finally revealed the real reason they not to attend Teresa Giudice's wedding to Luis Ruelas. Get the latest on their family drama.

By Allison Crist Aug 11, 2022 4:08 PMTags
TVFamilyReality TVWeddingsThe Real Housewives Of New JerseyReal HousewivesBravoTeresa GiudiceCelebritiesMelissa GorgaNBCU
Watch: Inside RHONJ's Teresa Giudice & Luis Ruelas' Wedding (EXCLUSIVE)

Blood isn't always thicker than water—just ask Teresa Giudice

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga skipped out on her and Luis "Louie" Ruelas' Aug. 6 wedding, and now, they're offering up an explanation. 

Addressing what Melissa called "the huge elephant in the room" during the Aug. 11 episode of her On Display podcast, the reality TV star said she and Joe had "a laundry list of reasons" not to attend; one of which was an argument that broke out while the cast was filming for RHONJ's upcoming 13th season.

"There was something that went down at the finale of filming," Melissa said. "Those exact details, I obviously cannot say today. Anything that we have filmed is something that I am not able to talk about."

She could, however, clarify that nobody knows "the full entire story" behind the group's most recent fallout. "There is drips and drabs of it," Melissa continued, "and that's because the stories that are out there are obviously not coming from my camp. So, pay attention."

photos
Inside Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas' Wedding

Staying vague, Melissa added that it simply would've been "very strange" for her and Joe to "be sitting in the pews [and] wishing them well on their wedding day" after the fight they had.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images, Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Joe, for his part, was seemingly still trying to process what had happened. "I'm just shocked at the way I'm treated by my own family, my blood," he said on the podcast. "That's what kills me. Every day, you have to live a life like that."

"I can meet a stranger," Joe continued, "and they can know right away, they're like, 'Yo, this guy's great, I love him, he's awesome, he's real.' I'll brag about that, 'cause I am. And then it's shocking when I go and see our family. Why am I getting treated that way? Why are you treated that way? Why are we so bad?" 

And for anyone who cites RHONJ as the source of the family's contention, Joe had this to say: "I know we're on a reality show, but if you're pure and you're honest and you just go in with open arms, why? Why do you have to fight? Why is this going on? Is there a jealousy thing going on? Not with us, we're not jealous."

Trending Stories

1

Beverly Hills, 90210 Actress Denise Dowse in Coma

2

Savannah Guthrie Nearly Misses Today After Oversleeping

3
Exclusive

Watch Love Island USA’s Mady and Andy Reunite Outside the Villa

photos
The Biggest Real Housewives Feuds Ever

Melissa and Joe's response comes after RHONJ fans have spent the past week speculating about their decision not to attend Teresa and Luis' nuptials despite previously RSVP'ing

Teresa has yet to publicly acknowledge the couple's absence, but after a rumor popped up accusing her of sending Joe and Melissa a bill for skipping the wedding, her new groom shut it down, adding that Joe and Melissa "were missed."

Get all the details on the wedding here. Then, stream past seasons of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Peacock.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Beverly Hills, 90210 Actress Denise Dowse in Coma

2

Savannah Guthrie Nearly Misses Today After Oversleeping

3
Exclusive

Watch Love Island USA’s Mady and Andy Reunite Outside the Villa

4

Tommy Lee Goes Full Frontal for NSFW Nude Photo

5

The Truth About Matthew Lawrence's Hawaiian Outing With TLC's Chilli

Latest News

Vince Camuto: Get These $99 Top-Selling Sandals For $35 Today Only

Exclusive

Meet the Teams Competing in Capital One College Bowl Season 2

Tommy Lee Goes Full Frontal for NSFW Nude Photo

Danish Prince Frederik's Kids to Start New School After Abuse Scandal

Melissa & Joe Gorga Speak Out on Skipping Teresa Giudice's Wedding

PLL: Original Sin, Riverdale Exist in the Same Universe

Mikayla Nogueira Supports Fiancé Cody as He Shares Sobriety Journey