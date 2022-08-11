TikToker Mikayla Nogueira Supports Fiancé Cody as He Shares His Sobriety Journey

Watch : Most Viral TikToks of 2020: VidBits

Mikayla Nogueira's fiancé Cody is telling his story.

While the beauty influencer has previously spoken about her partner's journey to sobriety following his battle with drug and alcohol addiction, Cody shared his experience in a new TikTok posted Aug. 10.

"All my life I was just sad," Cody began as Mikayla held his hand in support. "Even before I found drugs I was just a sad person. I didn't feel accepted. I didn't feel like I belonged anywhere. I was never part of a group. So when I did find drugs, that gave me people to be around who I thought were friends at the time and it helped me escape from self."

He shared that at the time he didn't have much hope for his future. "I never really pictured a life," Cody said. "I didn't think I would live to see 18. Then I turned 18 and I'm like, 'Well it's 21.' And then I turned 21, and I was still alive. So I was like, 'You know, this isn't what I want. Like, I'm not going anywhere obviously.' I'd ruined relationships with my family, all my friends."