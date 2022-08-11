Savannah Guthrie Nearly Misses Today After Oversleeping "Big Time"

Watch : Savannah Guthrie's Secret to the Perfect Work-Life Balance

Savannah Guthrie's frantic journey to make it to work on time is all too relatable.

On Aug. 8, the Today co-anchor, 50, documented her hectic journey to the NBC morning show on social media, after revealing she'd accidentally overslept.

Savannah shared a selfie on her Instagram Stories from her ride to the show, which starts at 7 a.m. ET, with the caption, "overslept big time. It's 6:34 am and I'm still in the car." Six minutes later, she gave another update, showing that she was getting her hair and makeup done by "miracle workers."

At "6:54 am-ish," Savannah said in a video while walking into the Today studio, "This is a miracle. I'm going to make it!"

She then joined her co-anchor, Craig Melvin, at the desk just in time to do the local news tease. After Savannah reminded viewers that Hoda Kotb had the day off, Craig jokingly replied, "You almost had the morning off as well," adding, "Savannah Guthrie rolled in about 15 minutes ago. She overslept! She is normal!"