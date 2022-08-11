Olivia Wilde Scores Win in Custody Battle With Jason Sudeikis

Watch : Olivia Wilde SERVED With Custody Papers While Onstage

Olivia Wilde has secured a small victory amid the custody battle against ex Jason Sudeikis over their two children—and it's all about location.



According to court documents obtained by TMZ Aug. 10, a zoom hearing took place in July with Olivia, Jason, their respective attorneys and judges in New York (where Jason resides) and Los Angeles (Olivia's place of residence). The exes—who dated for nearly 10 years before their split in November 2020—are in the middle of an ongoing custody battle over their two children, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5.



During that meeting, per the outlet, both judges presiding agreed that New York was not the children's home, citing California instead. According to court documents obtained by Page Six, this now means that Jason's initial case has been dismissed in New York.

However, the judges' decision doesn't dismiss the case altogether entirely, as the publication noted, since the move would prompt the custody case to be held in L.A. County moving forward.