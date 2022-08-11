Liam Hemsworth Trolls "Perfect" Brother Chris Hemsworth in Marvelous Birthday Tribute

Watch : Did Chris Hemsworth Just Refer to Liam's Divorce From Miley?

Forget the birthday card.

Liam Hemsworth celebrated his brother Chris Hemsworth turning 39 by hilariously trolling him on Instagram. Taking to the social network Aug. 11, the Hunger Games alum shared a photo from a time the siblings participated in some winter activities and the Thor star ended up with a beard full of snow.

"Happy birthday @chrishemsworth," Liam captioned the picture. "Don't change a thing. You're perfect. Love you."

Although, Chris will have a chance to get him back on Liam's birthday in January. When Liam turned 32 earlier this year, Chris posted a shirtless photo of his younger brother baring his abs and joked "hopefully this is the year you finally get in shape and take care of yourself," offering to help by giving him a "family discount" on his fitness app.

And the friendly rivalry isn't just limited to birthdays. Last December, Chris posted a picture of the brothers grasping each other's hands and teased it's "always great interacting with my fans." And in 2015, Liam posted a picture of himself scribbling over Chris' Vanity Fair cover (a little payback from when Chris doodled over his Men's Health cover a few days before).