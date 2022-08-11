Gwyneth Paltrow Proves Apple Martin Is Her Mini-Me in Photos From Mother-Daughter Trip to NYC

Gwyneth Paltrow and her daughter Apple Martin enjoyed a quick girls' trip to New York City and the cute photos are something you need to see. Read on for the pics of the mother-daughter duo.

An Apple in the Big Apple.
 
Gwyneth Paltrow and her daughter Apple Martin recently enjoyed a quick mother-daughter trip to New York City. The Iron Man star shared all the cute photos documenting their girls' trip to her Instagram Stories—and it's clear that the duo were not without their twinning moments.
 
Alongside a solo photo of her daughter posted Aug. 10, Gwyneth—who shares Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16, with ex Chris Martin—wrote that she had "48 hours in NYC with this beauty." The actress—who is now married to writer Brad Falchuk—then followed that pic up with footage of their adventurous time together, which included getting facials, shopping, eating out at restaurants and attending a Sam Fender concert together.
 
The pair's latest getaway comes a little over two months after the family celebrated Apple's high school graduation. And shortly before that, the actress gushed about her mini-me on her 18th birthday.
 
"I could not be more proud of the woman you are," Gwyneth captioned an Instagram photo of Apple May 14. "You are everything I could have dreamed of and so much more."

photos
Gwyneth Paltrow's Best Looks

As the actress put it, "Proud doesn't cover it, my heart swells with feelings I can't put into words. You are deeply extraordinary in every way."

Instagram

Read on to see more photos from the extraordinary mother-daughter pair:

Instagram
Seeing Double

The A-lister and her teenage daughter look so similar in this selfie, which Paltrow captioned on Instagram, "Happy #nationaldaughtersday Apple Martin, it's like i conjured you from a dream, you make my life."

Instagram
Ski Bunnies

Hitting the slopes! The mother-daughter pair take in the sights during a winter getaway.

Instagram
Two Of a Kind

Gwyneth and Apple strike a sassy pose—effortless beach waves included. 

Instagram
All Grown Up

"Happy 15th birthday my angel @applemartin," the proud mama wrote in 2019. "I will never be able to put into words how much I love you. You are so strong and so good and so damn funny and sooooo gorgeous inside and out. I am the proudest mama ever. Feliz quinceañera mi vida!"

Instagram / Gwyneth Paltrow
Family Is Forever

The Oscar winner gathers her little girl and son, 13-year-old Moses Martin, for a mid-vacation snapshot. 

Instagram
Boo!

In 2015, the duo dresses up in matching skeleton costumes for Halloween. 

Instagram
Time Flies

On Apple's 14th birthday, Paltrow shared via Instagram, "Happy birthday, my darling girl. You make everyday feel like Christmas morning. You are the most vibrant, hilarious, twirling all over the place, beautiful (inside and out) young woman. You are an amazing thinker and an incredible songwriter. Thanks for still hanging out with me, even though you are 14."

Instagram
Mwah

There's no bond like that of a mother and her baby girl! 

Instagram
Inseparable

"Everything I do in my life I do for this girl (and her brother)," Gwyneth gushed on International Day of the Girl. 

