Build Your Capsule Wardrobe With These 31 Affordable Amazon Must-Haves

A capsule wardrobe has the timeless pieces that you'll keep forever. Here's what you need in your closet.

By Marenah Dobin Aug 11, 2022 10:00 AMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingE! Insider ShopDaily DealsShop Affordable FindsShop FashionE! Insider
E! Insider, Amazon Capsule WardrobeGetty Images

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Do you want more free time? What about more money to spend? Who wouldn't want both of those things? I can't solve all of your problems, but if you want to simplify your life, a capsule wardrobe is the way to go. Instead of trying on a million things to pick out an outfit, just consolidate your wardrobe to the true essentials. Of course, you can still shop for some trendy pieces each season, but having reliable wardrobe staples is a smart way to streamline your life.

A capsule wardrobe is the foundation for your closet. These are timeless pieces that will never go out of style. Then you can add in a couple of new items each season. My capsule wardrobe may differ from yours and that's perfectly OK. It's not about us all having uniform closets. It's about getting the core pieces that make the most sense for your life. If you're not sure what to put in your capsule wardrobe, here are some fashionable suggestions that you can get at Amazon.

read
Remi Bader Couldn't Find Clothes That She Loved, so She Designed Her Own

Denim Jacket

Riders by Lee Indigo Women's Denim Jacket

A denim jacket is a true classic. You can get this in multiple colors. You can even size up if you prefer a relaxed look. This jacket has 17,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$36-$46
Amazon

Trending Stories

1

Beverly Hills, 90210 Actress Denise Dowse in Coma

2

Olivia Wilde Scores Win in Custody Battle With Jason Sudeikis

3

The Truth About Matthew Lawrence's Hawaiian Outing With TLC's Chilli

Leather Jacket

Fahsyee Women's Leather Jackets

Of course, a black leather jacket is iconic, but this one also comes in a ton of other colorways. It has 1,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$47-$53
Amazon

Blazer

Cicy Bell Womens Casual Blazers

Blazers aren't just for the office. Instantly elevate any outfit with one of these staples. It comes in 19 colors and it has 9,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$50
Amazon

Trench Coat

Amazon Essentials Women's Relaxed-Fit Water-Resistant Trench Coat

This trench coat is sophisticated, yet practical thanks to its water-resistant fabric. It comes in 5 colors and it has 5-star Amazon reviews.

$23
Amazon

Winter Coat

Amazon Essentials Women's Heavyweight Long-Sleeve Hooded Puffer Coat (Available in Plus Size)

This coat is comfortable, warm, durable, and it's water-resistant. There are 15 colors to choose from. This coat has 5,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$58
Amazon

Cardigan

Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Open-Front Cardigan Sweater (Available in Plus Size)

Whether you want to feel cozy or look chic, a cardigan does the job. This one comes in many colors and it is one of Amazon's most popular styles.

$26
Amazon

Shacket

Uaneo Womens Plaid Shacket

Wear this as a shirt in the cooler months or a light jacket in the early fall or late spring. This shacket has 4,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it comes in 11 colors.

$30-$36
Amazon

Sweatshirt

Bingerlily Womens Casual Long Sleeve Sweatshirt

We can't dress up every day, right? A comfortable crewneck is a cozy essential. This one comes in 14 colors and it has 3,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$23
Amazon

Sweatpants

Fullsoft Sweatpants

And, of course, we all need a comfy pair of sweatpants. This style comes in 10 colors and it has 5,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$17-$22
Amazon

Crossbody Bag

FashionPuzzle Triple Zip Small Crossbody Bag

Rock this as a crossbody or you can wear it on your shoulder. It's compact, yet there's room for all of your small must-haves. There are 34 colorways to choose from. This bag has 16,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$20-$25
Amazon

Tote Bag

Drubea Soft Faux Leather Tote

You can get this top-selling tote bag in 100+ colors and it has 32,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It's a great bag for errands or for your daily commute.

$8-$15
Amazon

Tank Tops

Amazon Essentials Women's Slim-Fit Tank, Pack of 2

This two-piece set includes a black tank and a white one. Wear them as tops in the summer or you can layer them under sweaters and blazers in the cooler months. This tank top duo has 26,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$16
Amazon

Sleeveless Bodysuit

Mangopop Mock Turtle Neck Sleeveless

I have this in every color. It's a high-quality bodysuit that's comfortable with just enough stretch and it's not at-all-sheer. It has 4,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews. This is another great layering piece that you can style in infinite ways.

$13-$20
Amazon

Black Pants

Grace Karin Women's Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants with Pockets

You need these. Black pants work for the office, a girls' night out, and everything in between. They come in additional colors and they have 11,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$30
Amazon

Light Jeans

Levi's Women's High Waisted Straight Jeans

These are the epitome of cool girl chic with the super relaxed fit.

$46
Amazon

Dark Jeans

Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Modern Skinny Jeans (Standard and Plus)

Get a little dressy with this pair of dark jeans. They have 37,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$20-$66
Amazon

Black Leggings

Fullsoft 3 Pack Leggings

This three-piece set is incredibly popular with 23,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. These leggings are high-quality, comfy, and truly classic.

$23-$30
Amazon

Jean Shorts

Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts

Jean shorts can be tricky to shop for. However, these are such a good choice. They're an Amazon bestseller with 11,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews and there are a ton of washes to choose from.

$25-$60
Amazon

Jumpsuit

Happy Sailed Women Casual Loose Short Sleeve Belted Wide Leg Pant Jumpsuit

There's nothing easier than just wearing a one-piece outfit. This jumpsuit can be dressed up or dressed down for any venue. It has 7,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$20
Amazon

Black Dress

Amazon Essentials Women's Tank Maxi Dress

This black dress is easy for a day of errands or you can dress it up with some jewelry and some heels to take things up a notch. It comes in other colors too. It has 2,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$24
Amazon

Sunglasses

Butaby Rectangle Sunglasses- Set of 2

This twin-pack includes black sunglasses and a tortoise shell brown. These match everything and you'll wear them all the time. This set has 13,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$21
$14
Amazon

Gold Necklace

Turandoss Women's Necklace- 4 Pieces

This gold necklace pack is a smart investment. You can wear all of the chains together, mix and match them, or wear one individually. This set has 12,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$17
Amazon

Hoop Earrings

Pavoi 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops

Hoops are everything. These are the ideal size, they come in six colors, and they have 30,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$14
Amazon

Diamond Stud Earrings

Amazon Essentials Women's 925 Sterling Silver Round Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings

Diamonds are a girl's best friend, but they can be expensive. Opt for these faux diamond studs instead. They have 13,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$11-$20
Amazon

Solid T-Shirts

Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Short-Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt

You can rock a solid t-shirt all year long. This two-pack includes a white t-shirt and a black t-shirt. These duos have 23,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$8-$21
Amazon

White Button-Down Shirt

Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Button-Down Poplin Shirt

Wear this to the office, tie it up for a casual look, wear it as a layering piece, or you can even rock this a bathing suit cover-up. The white button-down top is a wardrobe chameleon in every sense. There are so many styling possibilities with this one. It has 6,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$20-$27
Amazon

Silk Button-Down Shirt

Soly Hux Satin Silk Long Sleeve Button Down Shirt

Button this up all the way for the office. Unbutton it for a night out or even tie it up at the bottom. This is an incredibly versatile piece that's also great for layering. You're gonna want this top in every color. This shirt has 1,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$17
Amazon

White Sneakers

Keds Women's Champion Canvas Sneaker

There's nothing cooler than a crisp pair of white tennis shoes. This pair has 16,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$23
Amazon

Flats

Amazon Essentials Women's Pointed-Toe Ballet Flat

We all need reliable flats in our shoe rotation. This beige pair goes with any outfit, but there are other colorways to choose from. These ballet flats have 3,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$9-$24
Amazon

Black Heels

Top Moda Hannah Platform Chunky Heel

A reliable pair of black heels is another must. These have a great height and they're super comfortable. If you love this style, there are many colorways to choose from. This pair has 9,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$10-$50
Amazon

Ankle Boots

Soda Lug Sole Mid Heel Chelsea Booties

A great pair of ankle boots is a true wardrobe staple. This pair has that on-trend lug sole and there are four colorways to choose from. This pair has 1,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$29
Amazon

If you want to do some TikTok-inspired shopping, these jelly heeled sandals are trending and they're only $30.

Trending Stories

1

Beverly Hills, 90210 Actress Denise Dowse in Coma

2

Olivia Wilde Scores Win in Custody Battle With Jason Sudeikis

3

The Truth About Matthew Lawrence's Hawaiian Outing With TLC's Chilli

4

Liam Hemsworth Trolls "Perfect" Brother Chris Hemsworth on Birthday

5

See the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo Stars, Then & Now

Latest News

Olivia Wilde Scores Win in Custody Battle With Jason Sudeikis

Brooklyn Beckham Shares How Dad David Beckham Felt When He Quit Soccer

Exclusive

Watch Love Island USA’s Mady and Andy Reunite Outside the Villa

Exclusive

How Abbi Jacobson Got Rosie O'Donnell for A League of Their Own

Liam Hemsworth Trolls "Perfect" Brother Chris Hemsworth on Birthday

Exclusive

Ted Lasso's Nick Mohammed Knew About Nate's Betrayal All Along

Gwyneth Paltrow Proves Apple Martin Is Her Mini-Me in New Photos