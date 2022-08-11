Build Your Capsule Wardrobe With These 31 Affordable Amazon Must-Haves

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Do you want more free time? What about more money to spend? Who wouldn't want both of those things? I can't solve all of your problems, but if you want to simplify your life, a capsule wardrobe is the way to go. Instead of trying on a million things to pick out an outfit, just consolidate your wardrobe to the true essentials. Of course, you can still shop for some trendy pieces each season, but having reliable wardrobe staples is a smart way to streamline your life.

A capsule wardrobe is the foundation for your closet. These are timeless pieces that will never go out of style. Then you can add in a couple of new items each season. My capsule wardrobe may differ from yours and that's perfectly OK. It's not about us all having uniform closets. It's about getting the core pieces that make the most sense for your life. If you're not sure what to put in your capsule wardrobe, here are some fashionable suggestions that you can get at Amazon.