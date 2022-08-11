Watch Love Island USA’s Mady and Andy Reunite for the First Time Outside the Villa

Watch : Love Island USA: Is There Still a Future for Mady & Andy?

Love Island USA viewers got emotional this week when Islander Mady McLanahan decided to leave the Villa, sharing that she hadn't formed a real connection with anyone in the days after her partner Andy Voyen was dumped from the island.

Now, in an exclusive chat with E! News, Mady and Andy are reuniting for the first time since her departure from the show. The first thing out of his mouth during the catch-up? "Hello, Ms. Mady. You look beautiful," the realtor told her while Zooming from his place in Minnesota.

"I feel like I haven't seen you in a while now," Andy told her. "I mean, since the last time was over a week and a half ago now, and it's definitely surreal that now I see you outside of the Villa. It feels good."

Mady, who had just returned home to Oklahoma at midnight, was on the same page: "I know, it feels good to hear your voice."