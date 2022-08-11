Watch Love Island USA’s Mady and Andy Reunite for the First Time Outside the Villa

You've got a text—it's an exclusive look at Mandy's first reunion!
Love Island USA viewers got emotional this week when Islander Mady McLanahan decided to leave the Villa, sharing that she hadn't formed a real connection with anyone in the days after her partner Andy Voyen was dumped from the island.
Now, in an exclusive chat with E! News, Mady and Andy are reuniting for the first time since her departure from the show. The first thing out of his mouth during the catch-up? "Hello, Ms. Mady. You look beautiful," the realtor told her while Zooming from his place in Minnesota.
"I feel like I haven't seen you in a while now," Andy told her. "I mean, since the last time was over a week and a half ago now, and it's definitely surreal that now I see you outside of the Villa. It feels good."
Mady, who had just returned home to Oklahoma at midnight, was on the same page: "I know, it feels good to hear your voice."
During their exclusive reunion, the couple caught up about what went on behind-the-scenes in the Villa and their hope to see where their connection goes in the future.
"I didn't know what was gonna happen with you," Andy explained. "And so, I was obviously super sad when the day I got voted off. I knew we were growing something really good there."
The Peacock reality star, who said he hasn't watched full episodes of Love Island but has seen some clips online, told her, "I also saw your emotions and how you were feeling. And that's what's also really reaffirming to me. I knew what we were growing and started there. So, it also made me feel really good knowing that, 'Hey, I do feel like this could be something down the road.'"
Mady told him how "heartbreaking" it was after he left the Villa in Santa Barbara, Calif.
"[Islander] Deb [Chubb] even slept with me that night, because she didn't want me to be alone," she shared. "And the next day, I was really trying to be positive...But then people would mention your name, and I would start crying. Or like the next day, someone had to start a pot of coffee and it wasn't your coffee. And it was terrible coffee. And [it] would set me off, and I would be like hysterical. I've never cried over a guy like that, ever."
Mady held out hope that the producers would bring back Andy as a "surprise" for her. She eventually had a "breakdown" in the dressing room—as viewers saw—with Deb comforting her.
"I actually was trying to leave that day," she revealed. "Deb and Courtney, the producer, talked to me out of it."
But, at the dumping the next day, the 26-year-old chose to take her fate into her own hands and leave the show. She said she learned later from contestants Timmy Pandolfi and Isaiah Campbell that they were indeed planning to save her, meaning her self-dumping gave another girl a second shot at love.
So, now that they've broken the ice beyond the walls of the Villa, what's next for this duo?
"I'm just excited to see you in person," Andy shared. "I don't know about you, Mady, but I am definitely ready to whatever it may be, meet up somewhere... I don't know when, where, but I would like to see you sooner rather than later."
As Mady put it, "I'm definitely excited to see you, too. That was like the main thing I wanted to do, as soon as I got outside of the Villa."
As for the rest of the Islanders, tune in to new episodes of Love Island USA on Peacock to watch all their shenanigans in Casa Amor, with new episodes dropping nightly Tuesdays through Sundays.
